Get in Gear and Power Up With This Week's Toy News

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's weekly roundup of the latest merch mania . This week, Kang conquers Hot Toys’ Marvel movie lineup, Mega Construx gives you a He-Man sword of your own, and it’s a Spider-Verse special as Mezco and Hasbro swing in with new toys. Check it out!



Advertisement

Hot Toys Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang Sixth Scale Figure

Not even the age-defying charm of Paul Rudd was enough to save Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from box office mediocrity, but at least the film got the chance to introduce non comic book fans to the MCU’s next Thanos-level baddie: Kang t he Conqueror. Hot Toys’ new 12-inch, sixth-scale Kang figure features 30 points of articulation, plus two head sculpts of Jonathan Majors, one with a regular face and separate rollable eyes, and a helmeted alternative with LED light-up eyes. Availability is expected to be sometime in early to mid- 2024.

G/O Media may get a commission Extra 20% off Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription - All Languages A lifetime of learning.

Use Rosetta Stone to learn a language (or two!) at your own pace. Buy for $145 at StackSocial Advertisement

Advertisement

Mattel Mega Masters of the Universe Power Sword

Way back in October of 2021, which feels like several lifetimes ago at this point, Mattel released a buildable version of Skeletor’s Havoc Staff from the Masters of the Universe as part of its Mega Construx building toy line. A few years later, with Mega Construx now known as just Mega, Mattel is finally releasing a buildable, slightly scaled-down, 30-inch version of He-Man’s Power Sword. It looks like it weighs in at around 805 Mega pieces in total, and is available for pre-order from Amazon now for $75, with availability starting on August 12.

Advertisement

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Ghost-Spider

Swinging all the way in from Earth-65 dimension comes Ghost-Spider, aka Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, with a fantastic figure treatment by Mezco Toyz. The six-inch figure includes a fitted fabric body suit, four swappable heads including a fully unmasked Gwen Stacy, 12 interchangeable hands, webbing, a dimensional travel watch, a smartphone, and 30 points of articulation. It’s available for pre-order now from Mezco Toyz’ website for $105, but it might not ship out until February of 2024, at the latest.

Advertisement

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales

In time for Spider-Man 2 to hit PlayS tation 5 later this year, Hasbro has revealed a “ new” version of it s spin on the Marvel Gamerverse Miles Morales. Reflecting his tweaked costume in the gaming sequel with new arms, the figure is largely identical to the original Gamerverse Spider-Man, complete with alternate venom-shock FX hands and the standard fist/twhip/crawl hands. But this time: there’s a cat! Alas, no backpack to put him in. Miles is due later this Spring.

Advertisement

McFarlane Toys The Flash Movie Batmobile

Even if The Flash movie ends up being another disappointing theatrical outing for DC Comics, you won’t find us complaining— because along with the movie, we’ll be getting a new wave of toys featuring the classic Tim Burton Batmobile. There are actually quite a few different versions en route from different toy makers, but McFarlane Toys’ version stands out for a couple of reasons, including a cockpit door that appears to either lift or slide forward as it did in the movies, loads of detailing, and at 22-inches long, lots of room for a seven-inch figure inside. But the best feature is that high-gloss paint job. It’s available for pre-order now for $60, and ships out next month.

Advertisement

Mattel Pixar Toy Story Woody’s Roundup Black & White Figure Four-Pack

Despite Stinky Pete’s unfortunate off-camera antics that Pixar has tried to sweep under the rug, we wouldn’t entirely be against the idea of Woody’s Roundup, the fictional TV series featured in Toy Story 2, becoming an actual show. Until that happens, this collection of seven-inch Toy Story figures featuring a monochromatic black-and-white finish could be the next best thing. They look like they’re sporting a decent level of articulation—definitely enough to use them for a stop-motion animation—and are available for purchase now through Amazon for $45 as a boxed set.

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers Legacy Evolution Transmetal II Megatron

Although it would mean certain death for most sentient robots, Megatron isn’t your typical galaxy- hopping automaton, and when thrown into a volcano after “fusing his spark with his namesake, ” the Decepticon leader not only survived, but emerged more powerful with a swanky new dragon alternate mode. The new figure is getting us more and more excited to dive into the Beast Wars lore, or, at least, checking out the next Transformers movie when it hits theaters in June. Beast mode Megatron goes from dragon to bot in 33 steps, and we’re not even going to try to pretend that we’re not incredibly jealous of that dragon head and neck arm in bot mode. The Transformers Legacy Evolution Transmetal II Megatron is available for purchase from Hasbro Pulse for $55.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.