If you’re not one of the seemingly few people who watch Miracle Workers, you may be thinking to yourself, “Is that the sitcom with Daniel Radcliff?” and “Wait, that show is still on?” To my delight and the delight of the comedy series’ viewers, the answer to both questions is “yes,” and we finally have a look at the show’s fourth season, which brings a bit of domestic bliss to the post-apocalypse.



The show’s core cast all returns with Radcliffe as a “wasteland warrior” who falls in love with Geraldine Viswanathan’s warlord and moves to the suburbs of Boomtown. Steve Buscemi stars as a wealthy junk trader, Deadpool’s Karan Soni plays “a kill-bot who loves to party,” and Jon Bass, most recently seen as the obnoxious tech bro/villain of She-Hulk, i s... you’ll see.

Miracle Workers: End Times | Season 4 | Official Trailer | TBS

One of the great things about Miracle Workers is how it completely abandoned its premiere after the first season—about a group of angels trying to get a couple to fall in love to prevent the end of the universe—to tell different stories in medieval Europe, along the Oregon Trail, and now the post-apocalyptic wasteland. The actors keep their characters’ personalities, but that’s about it, and it’s kept the show fresh and funny. The first three seasons are currently streaming on HBO Max, or you can wait to watch the season four premiere January 16 on TBS.

