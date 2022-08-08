For those of you worried about the Colin Farrell-led TV series, The Penguin, don’t be . For those of you worried about HBO’s Strange Adventures TV series, do be. We also have a sweet little teaser for new episodes of Cuphead on Netflix. Forth, spoilers!



Insidious 5

Deadline reports Patrick Wilson will personally direct the fifth film in the Insidious franchise, which will see his character Josh Lambert “head east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.” Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass are additionally attached to star.

Madame Web

Footage from the set of Madame Web reveals Dakota Johnson’s version of the character works as an FDNY paramedic.

The Munsters



Herman and Lily make beautiful music together in a new photo from Rob Zombie’s Instagram.

T.G.I.F ☠️ Time to crank some spooky tunes for the young Munsters in love. ☠️☠️☠️themunsters #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #jeffdanielphillips

Scoob! Holiday Haunt

Relatedly, producer Tony Cervone revealed his canceled Scooby-Doo movie will still record its score.

So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians? You record the damn score! #scoobydoo, #scoob, #scoobholidayhaunt

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm

Master Shake jettisons a mutant horde of Carls from an airlock in a new clip from Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm | FIRST LOOK | Adult Swim Festival 2022

Strange Adventures

On a recent episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast (via Comic Book), Kevin Smith confirmed the Strange Adventures anthology series at HBO Max has also been officially cancel ed.

Kevin Smith Gets Caught in this Week’s Warner Bros. Discovery Moves

The Penguin

However, Deadline reports The Batman spinoff series starring Colin Ferrell’s Penguin is still moving forward and plans to film next February.

House of the Dragon

Matt Smith was openly critical of House of the Dragon’s numerous sex scenes featuring his character, Daemon, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.

In the same interview, Smith revealed Daemon rides a dragon named Caraxes.

My dragon’s called Caraxes. He’s a bit of an avatar of Daemon — he’s grumpy, sardonic, insular, volatile, chaotic. There’s a very strong connection between the dragon and the dragonrider.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead does Naked and Afraid in the synopsis for its fourth episode, “Amy; Dr. Everett.”

In a nature documentary set in the “dead sector” a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favor of people taking back the land from the dead.

Westworld

Westworld adapts a fatalistic attitude in the trailer for its fourth season finale, “Que Será, Será.”

Westworld 4x08 Promo “Que Será, Será” (HD) Season Finale

The Cuphead Show!

Finally, Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of The Cuphead Show! premiering August 19.

THE CUPHEAD SHOW! New Episodes | Official Trailer | Netflix

Banner art by Jim Cook



