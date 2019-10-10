We come from the future
Space

NASA Space Weather Satellite Set to Launch Tonight, Finally

Ryan F. Mandelbaum
Filed to:space weather
407
1
Save
An artist’s concept of the ICON satellite.
Illustration: NASA

NASA is ready to launch its space weather-measuring satellite tonight, following two years of delays.

The Ionospheric Connection Explorer, or ICON, will measure the highest region of the atmosphere where Earth weather interacts with space weather. Initially scheduled to go up Wednesday, it’s now set to launch Thursday from a Pegasus XL rocket dropped from modified L-1011 carrier plane over the Atlantic Ocean at 9:30 p.m. EST. You can watch a live feed of the launch below beginning at 9:15 p.m. ET.

ICON will launch with four instruments on board, one for measuring windspeeds and temperatures, one for measuring the motion of ions, and two ultraviolet cameras for observing light from excited ions in the upper atmosphere. Radio signals and GPS satellites travel through this region and could be disrupted by disturbances caused by the ionospheric environment as well as particles from the Sun and from deep space.

Advertisement

This will be one of the most direct measurements of the effects that Earth weather has on the upper ionosphere, Ruth Lieberman, an ICON project scientist at NASA, told Gizmodo. “Earth weather forecasting is a highly developed discipline. By having a better understanding of how much space weather is linked to Earth weather, I hope that we can improve the predictability of space weather.”

This is a long-delayed mission. The satellite was initially slated to launch on a Pegasus XL rocket in 2017, but concern after the rocket was mishandled in its shipping, followed by mission managers wanting to reassess it, pushed it back to 2018. Further issues relating to instruments returning anomalous noise delayed the rocket another 11 months while builder Northrop Grumman tested it and corrected issues. Yesterday’s launch was called off due to weather conditions, and there is a 70 percent chance it will go forward tonight, Spaceflight Now reports.

We will keep you updated if the beleaguered satellite’s launch schedule changes.

Share This Story

More in space weather

Traces of Giant, 2,700-Year-Old Solar Storm Detected in Greenland Ice
'Wet Sidewalk Effect' Solves Mystery of Rain on Saturn's Moon Titan
Listen to the Creepy Noises Picked Up at a Space Weather Station in Antarctica
A Powerful Solar Storm Likely Detonated Dozens of U.S. Sea Mines During the Vietnam War
This New NASA Mission Could Unlock Secrets of the Northern Lights
An Earth-Sized Space Shield to Protect Us From Solar Storms Is Less Crazy Than It Sounds

About the author

Ryan F. Mandelbaum
Ryan F. Mandelbaum

Science writer at Gizmodo | I like physics and eating

EmailTwitterPosts