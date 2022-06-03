Arachnophobia lives again with a new remake. Chris Evans talks joining Space Command in a new behind-the-scenes look at Lightyear. Indira Varma teases what could’ve been for her Obi-Wan Kenobi character. Plus, a new clip from Ms. Marvel. Spoilers, away!
Arachnophobia
THR reports Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky) is attached to write and direct a remake of Arachnophobia for Amblin Partners and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.
Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson says you can expect a trailer for Black Adam June 8th.
Jurassic World: Dominion
Alan Grant and Ellie Statler are still impressed by the sight of a living Dreadnoughtus in a new clip from Jurassic World: Dominion.
Lightyear
The cast and crew of Lightyear discuss Buzz and the Space Rangers in a new featurette.
Swallowed
Pulsating sacs are ingested recreationally in the trailer for Swallowed, a “slimy, wild queer horror” movie from director Carter Smith (The Ruins) starring Jena Malone and Mark Patton from A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.
Amityville in Space
Astronauts discover what appears to be the infamous Amityville homestead floating in space in the trailer for (appropriately enough) Amityville in Space.
The Princess
Rapunzel becomes a John Wick-style action hero in the trailer for The Princess, starring Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, and Veronica Ngo.
Twisted Metal
While Will Arnett was recently cast as the voice of Sweet Tooth, Deadline reports the character will be physically played by professional wrestler Samoa Joe. The outlet additionally reports Mike Mitchell and Tahj Vaughans are set to recur as characters described as “the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of [the Twisted Metal] world,” while Lou Beatty Jr. joins as “a grizzled and weathered cartographer.”
Obi-Wan Kenobi
In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Indira Varma confirmed her character was originally conceived to be a love interest for Obi-Wan, but that is no longer the case.
There had already been different incarnations of the script and the story line...and I think, originally, she was going to be a love interest. [Deborah Chow and Joby Harold] felt that it was maybe a bit clichéd where always the woman turns up and they fall in love or whatever. And it’s more interesting that this is a woman with agency who is not just going to fall at the feet of Obi-Wan.
House of the Dragon
George R.R. Martin recently stated on his blog that he “continues to be impressed by House of the Dragon.
I’ve now watched rough cuts of nine of the ten episodes, and I continue to be impressed. I cannot speak to the SFX, many of which are not in yet, but the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first rate.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Empire Magazine has revealed all four cover variations of its forthcoming Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power issue.
Resident Evil
/Film has a few new images from Netflix’s Resident Evil series. Click through to see the rest.
Ms. Marvel
Kamala’s parents surprise her with a pair of father-daughter Hulk costumes in the first clip from Ms. Marvel.
Irma Vep
Finally, Alicia Vikander enjoys playing a costumed criminal more than she realizes in the latest trailer for the Irma Vep TV series.
