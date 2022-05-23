In this day and age of TV and movies, nothing stays dead for long, especially if it’s a superhero show. Late last week, it was reported that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was due to receive a brand new show for Disney+, this time set in the actual MCU and following the character’s brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. What it means for the remaining characters in the Marvel-Netflix universe, and also Iron Fist, is unclear. But at the very least, it’s another potential miniseries to obsess about and gush over when it hits in 2023 or 2024.



At the time of writing, only Cox is locked in to come back— along with, presumably, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin— leaving plenty of wiggle room for what kind of show this new Daredevil will be, along with what storylines it can adapt. Across its three seasons, the original show tackled Matt Murdock ’s initial clash with Kingpin, the reemergence of Elektra (Elodie Yung) into his life, and he was Born Again. If we are to presume that the new show will make it so that those events have already happened, or similar enough versions of them did, the question becomes: what stories should the new show do with Murdock?

Perhaps the biggest story that fans would want an adaptation of would likely be Shadowland, wherein Matt winds up becoming the leader of t he Hand, all the while becoming slowly corrupted by its demonic entity known as the Beast. (It’s fine, he died and got better.) In the years since the cancellation of the original show, and even during its existence, Matt’s been through quite a lot in the comics: he’s become the Mayor of New York, and used his time as a lawyer to secure a major victory for him and his fellow heroes. More recently, he let himself go to prison to atone for accidentally killing a man, and has begun sharing his mantle with his on/off girlfriend Elektra; the two are about to embark on their own quest to save the world in Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s second run for the two characters beginning in June. There’s plenty of ground to cover with the character while also not having to feel like a retread of what came before.

Let us know what you think this new Daredevil show should be like. Also tell us how far you think Disney will go with the show’s content and tone. It likely won’t be as brutal or sexually charged as its predecessor, but maybe the studio will loosen its grip on the character since that’s part of what made the original series work.

