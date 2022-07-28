While OG Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany is busy getting big and green for Marvel’s She-Hulk on Disney+, the next chapter of AMC’s clone-fascinated series has announced its star, and she happens to have her own Marvel connections: it’s Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter.

Ritter will star in and executive produce Orphan Black: Echoes, according to Deadline; we’ve known it was in the works for awhile, but this is by far the biggest update yet. The 10-episode “offshoot series” takes place in the same world as Orphan Black and is due next year on AMC and AMC+; here’s what we know about its plot so far, courtesy of the trade: “Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women—one of them played by Ritter—as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.” Ritter plays “Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.”

That description makes it sound like more casting announcements are imminent, since it involves a group of women and not just one main character. The show comes from creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Anna Fishko, with Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett also aboard as director and executive producer.

