Our Top Posts of the Decade: A Dubious List for a Meaningless Timeline

As far as we can tell, the 2010s were nothing close to what most of us expected. Instead of flying cars, we got half-baked semi-autonomous vehicles. Instead of social media birthing kumbaya, it fueled genocide and helped erode the foundations of democracy and reality itself. Rather than tackle the impending doom of climate change, we’ve continued to screw ourselves over. For every scientific breakthrough, we had some jackass injecting jizz into his arm.

Work is now just a “gig.” Social media is now inescapable. Smartphones, once something close to unbelievable, have seeped into every corner of our lives, a commonplace tool—a shackle—rather than a black mirror illuminating a bright future. This has been the decade of connecting everything to the internet—even as the years have seen the maxim “everything can be hacked” proved true over and again. After learning that the NSA really is spying on all of us, we decided to install corporate-controlled wiretaps and cameras in our homes. And yet, this decade sparked the embers of tech’s comeuppance—our sprawling realization that while technology may solve some of our problems, it can create new ones its peddlers apparently never considered, even when the warning signs were everywhere.

Here at Gizmodo, we’ve lived through these strange days with you, and we wrote a hell of a lot of blogs about it along the way. Some great, some regrettable, some just plain bizarre. It can be difficult to remember what happened last week, let alone 10 years ago. Fortunately—ominously—we have computers to do that for us. With their help, we’ve compiled a (very lightly curated) list of Gizmodo blogs that topped the decade in one of the most meaningless metrics of all, a metric that only sometimes encompasses the breadth and depth of this decade or this website: traffic.

So, in the harsh monochrome of data, you did this. It’s as much your doing as it is ours. Why was Justin Timberlake talking about hashtags so popular? Who knows! Here’s to the next decade being just a bit less weird.

This Is Apple's Next iPhone You are looking at Apple's next iPhone. It was found lost in a bar in Redwood City, camouflaged to… Read more

10 Facts That Everyone Gets Wrong About Vaping About a year ago, a couple of good friends invited me to help them run a vape shop and eventual… Read more

Fitbit Is Recalling All Force Wristbands Fitbit announced today that it will recall its new Force model, after users complained of rashes… Read more

The Best Photoshop Alternatives That Are Totally Free Photoshop has become so dominant that you can use its name as a verb, but if you want to get your… Read more

Gizmodo's Essential iPad Apps The iPad App Store is open! Here are the best of the apps so far—the ones you'll actually want when Read more

8 Things That Suck About the iPad A lot of people at Gizmodo are psyched about the iPad. Not me! My god, am I underwhelmed by it. It… Read more

The 53 Best iPhone Games Scouring the App Store for the best games is a full time job. Luckily, it's a job held by the guys… Read more

The Last of the Iron Lungs Martha Lillard spends half of every day with her body encapsulated in a half-century old machine… Read more

Disney+ Is Embarrassing Disney made a lot of promises for its streaming service—many of which, as far as its content is… Read more

Crypto Exch... Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX says it cannot repay most of $190 million in client holdings… Read more

Don't Buy Anyone a Ring Camera There’s a chance you had never heard of Ring cameras before Amazon bought the company for as much… Read more

How Apple Lost the iPhone 4 The Gourmet Haus Staudt. A nice place to enjoy good German lagers. And if you are an Apple Software Read more

The Nine Healthiest Alcoholic Drinks Did you have a few too many cookouts this summer, and maybe pack on a few too many pounds? Here's a Read more

Something Big Just Slammed Into Jupiter An amateur astronomer in Texas captured a rare sight earlier this week when an apparent meteor… Read more

Stop Refrigerating Your Butter Do you keep your butter in the refrigerator? You do? Stop it. Stop it right this second. You’re… Read more