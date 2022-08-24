Yeon Sang-ho, director of the acclaimed zombie movie Train to Busan and the creator of Hellbound (one of the top 10 non-English shows on Netflix), is no stranger to horror. So perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s going to make a live-action Korean TV series of Parasyte, the hit horror manga from Hitoshi Iwaaki (not to be confused with Bong Joon-Ho’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite), for Netflix.

Published from 1988-95, Parasyte chronicles a world where a cluster of parasitic life forms infect humans, disrupt society, and kill a great many people in extremely gory ways. Eventually, a group of humans attempt to fight back against the invasive species. This new TV series will be titled Parasyte: The Grey to differentiate it from the original manga, as well as the acclaimed 2014 anime adaptation and live-action Japanese movies.

Actors Jeon So-nee (When My Love Blooms, Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage), Koo Kyo-hwan (Peninsula, D.P., Escape from Mogadishu), and Lee Jung-hyun (Peninsula, Decision to Leave) are slated to star in the series. Yeon and Ryu Yong-jae will pen the screenplays. They have previously worked on Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

