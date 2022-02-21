Did the Peacemaker cast have fun together making the show? Did they flub their lines? Did they do silly little dances on camera? Did John Cena laugh so much a member of the set crew had to come over and dab away Cena’s tears from his face because it was during the scene where Judomaster had Peacemaker tied up? As this massive gag reel for the show’s first season reveals, the answers are yes, yes, and most delightfully, yes.



Director/writer/showrunner James Gunn dropped the nine-minute video on Twitter yesterday as sort of a three-day weekend (in America, at least) treat, following the show’s first season finale last Thursday. And what a treat it is, given that it contains so much absolutely filthy improvisation by John Cena that constantly causes his castmates Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick to break the take in laughter. This includes, but is not limited to, Cena’s character Chris Smith revealing that his family’s surname was actually Asshat before it was changed at Ellis Island, as well as Smith explaining his predilection for “fart porn” to Holland’s Harcourt. You have been warned:

There are a few things that can be taken away from all the silliness, first and foremost being that unless Gunn is writing multiple versions of Peacemaker’s dialogue, Cena is a shockingly talented improviser who can somehow draw out gems like “Chicago Breeze-eater” out of his (ass)hat. (It’s another skill he can add to being good-looking, super-buff, having great comic timing, and playing a solid cover of Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home.”) The second is that it looks like Danielle Brooks had a really unpleasant time filming the “exiting the cow” scene. Third, I would really like the next season of Peacemaker to come sooner rather than later.

