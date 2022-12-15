Storm Coming f or East Coast

Aside from the devastating tornadoes, the enormous storm front caused widespread havoc across multiple parts of the country. In the Midwest, the storm brought blizzards and power outages: more than 55,000 customers in Minnesota and 68,000 in Wisconsin were still without power Thursday morning. As of Thursday, parts of multiple Midwestern states, including the Dakotas, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Michigan, are under winter storm warnings, winter storm advisories, or blizzard warnings. Some 150 flights were canceled this week, while 3,000 more were delayed, the BBC reported. The storm now heads towards the East Coast, where it is expected to turn into a nor’easter, possibly bringing freezing rain this weekend to states from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

