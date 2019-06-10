Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Despite being 43 years old, Breakout still manages to be an addictive game, challenging your reflexes as much as the latest first-person shooters do. A browser-based game called Brickception manages to make the game even harder with a pop-up window that you’ll quickly find immensely annoying—even though it’s not serving up any ads.

The game still uses the same tried and true Breakout mechanics: you use a paddle to bounce a ball up into a grid of blocks and proceed to do your best to ensure that ball never falls below the bottom of the screen. But with Brickception, your paddle is a tiny pop-up window with another game of Breakout playing inside it. As you move the window across your screen, the tiny paddle inside the pop-up moves too, so you’ll need to keep your eyes on both balls at the same time and make split-second decisions on how to keep them both in the air.

Created by Preet Shihn, it doesn’t take long for the game to go from a fun way to procrastinate to a reminder of why we invented pop-up blockers in the first place. Pro tip: you’ll greatly increase your odds of winning on a giant monitor with lots of resolution. Even better, get yourself one of those displays that can rotate into a portrait position, making it much easier to quickly drag that pop-up window to the bottom of your screen for quick last-minute ball saves. Did we just find an easy way to justify dropping $5,000 on Apple’s new Pro Display XDR?