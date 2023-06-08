Poor Things | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Something like Frankenstein and a little bit like Fifth Element, Stone is Bella Baxter, a newly-created woman who is slowly learning how to become human and the existential crap that comes along with it. With extremely stylized costumes, set design, and even makeup, Lanthimos seems to offer a coming of age story that aims to propel Stone into adult stardom.

Advertisement

As Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) attempts to raise Bella, she rebels against his authority when Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) offers her an escape. As they travel across continents, Bella learns more about the world and herself. Also take a look at this new poster.

Image for article titled The New Poor Things Trailer Has an Overwhelming Amount of Style
Image: Searchlight
Advertisement
Advertisement

Yorgos Lanthimos, you son of a bitch, I’m in.

Poor Things will be in theaters September 8.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.