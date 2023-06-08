Director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster) reunites with Emma Stone in his newest romantic sci-fi horror film, Poor Things. Stone is both the lead actor and one of the producers on the film, which is set to come out later this year.

Lanthimos has always been known for a kind of stylized film—the affect of actors is always very controlled and focused in his films, but the set design and opulence of the entire production in Poor Things is on another level. Check out the absolutely bizarre trailer below.

Poor Things | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Something like Frankenstein and a little bit like Fifth Element, Stone is Bella Baxter, a newly-created woman who is slowly learning how to become human and the existential crap that comes along with it. With extremely stylized costumes, set design, and even makeup, Lanthimos seems to offer a coming of age story that aims to propel Stone into adult stardom.

As Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) attempts to raise Bella, she rebels against his authority when Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) offers her an escape. As they travel across continents, Bella learns more about the world and herself. Also take a look at this new poster.

Yorgos Lanthimos, you son of a bitch, I’m in.

Poor Things will be in theaters September 8.

