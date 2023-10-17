Updates From Rick and Morty, and More

Get another new look at The Boy and The Heron. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters teases Godzilla’s return in a new poster. Plus, American Horror Stories returns in a new teaser for its four-part event series. Spoilers now!



Zombie Plane

THR reports Chuck Norris, Vanilla Ice and Sophie Monk have already wrapped filming Zombie Plane, a “nostalgia-soaked action-comedy” from directors Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Pier. The story is said to follow “a secret government organization that recruits celebrities to be undercover agents who together must save humanity from an imminent zombie attack. Norris, Ice and Monk play themselves (actually, Norris plays Commander Chuck Norris, who mentored and trained Ice into becoming a deadly secret agent), but the feature is reportedly full of of celebrity cameos, with a ’90s pop soundtrack including tracks by Ice himself.”

Fear Street

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, R.L. Stine suggested Netflix will “probably do more Fear Street movies.”

I’ve done everything you can think of and it’s all so far beyond what I ever dreamed. When we started out I said, ‘Let’s do two or three [Goosebumps books].’ I never dreamed that it would last this long. It’s all a big surprise to me. I’m excited to have a new TV show going [Disney+’s Goosebumps] and we’ll probably do more Fear Street movies too, and you know, that’s a thrill for me.

Electric Dreams

Variety reports “veteran film executive” Paul Davidson has acquired the remake rights to Electric Dreams, the 1984 sci-fi love triangle starring Virginia Madsen, Lenny von Dohlen and the voice of Bud Cort. Though the updated version will ruminate on “recent advances in and [the] proliferation of artificial intelligence,” the story is still expected to follow “an architect whose state-of-the-art computer becomes sentient and falls in love with his upstairs girlfriend.”

The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron has a new poster courtesy its French distributor, Wild Bunch.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Comic Book has a new poster for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Our Flag Means Death

Spoiler TV has photos from the sixth and seventh episode of Our Flag Means Death’s second season. Click through to the respective links for more.

Hazbin Hotel

Amazon has released a musical clip from Hazbin Hotel, its new adult animated series about the Princess of Hell “rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.”

Hazbin Hotel - Happy Day in Hell | Prime Video

The children of archeologists must return their family’s horde of haunted artifacts to their original resting places in the trailer for Curses!— a new animated series starring the voices of Gabrielle Nevaeh, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, Rhys Darby, James Marsters, Rhea Perlman, Phylicia Rashad and Robert Englund.

Curses! — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

American Horror Stories

FX has released a new trailer for its four-episode American Horror Stories “Huluween Event” premiering this October 26.

American Horror Stories: Huluween Event | Official Trailer | FX

Rick and Morty

Finally, Morty is revealed to be feared by the intergalactic mafia in the trailer for “The Jerrick Trap,” next week’s episode of Rick and Morty.

