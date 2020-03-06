Senator to Uber and Other Gig Companies: Have You Considered Just Giving Workers Sick Days?

Photo : Getty

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread—thanks in part to the disastrously inadequate response by failing governments like those in Iran and the United States—events are being cancelled faster than reporters can keep track of them, and employees in various industries are being asked to postpone all travel and work from home. Unsurprisingly, the most economically vulnerable often have no such luxury, and it’s causing concern for lawmakers.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), specifically, today called on Uber, Postmates, Lyft, Grubhub, and Instacart—some of the largest players in gig work —urging them to take action to prevent COVID-19 from being what the so-called “sharing economy” ends up best known for sharing. “I write to urge you to publicly commit to prioritizing your workers’ economic security and the broader public health,” his letter reads. “Gig workers—and contingent workers more broadly—are likely the most vulnerable workers to a potential spread of the coronavirus.”

Gizmodo reached out to each of the companies Warner contacted, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Late last week, Uber and Lyft sent guidance to drivers on their platforms, reminding them to practice good hygiene and stay home if they felt ill. But for many providing on-demand courier or rideshare services full-time, staying home may not be financially feasible. All of these platforms benefit by classifying their workforces as independent contractors, so the safety net of existing employment law in the US, which would usually cushion workers against a black swan event like COVID-19, is almost entirely absent.

What does Warner propose?

One potential idea ... could be the creation of a special coronavirus health fund ... workers could tap into the fund when they need to get tested or self-quarantine. Another option would be to pay workers their regular average pay independent of whether they are able to meet their average hours worked during this time.

Money workers can draw from when they need urgent medical care? Perhaps even a pool of it across the entire workforce to dilute risk? Sounds a lot like employee-sponsored health insurance.

And don’t even get me started on giving infirm laborers wages for no work at all. If I didn’t know better, I’d say the senator is talking about paid sick days!

It’s possible I lack the imagination to see a more innovative, disruptive way to from these sorts of policies, but if Uber wants to institute a Wellness Infusion Capital Fund and Incentivized Non-Employee Offroad Days while the legal side of the gig economy gets hammered out, I’m all for it.