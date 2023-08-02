This month marks the 10th anniversary of The World’s End—the final entry in the Cornetto Trilogy of films directed by Edgar Wright starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. That was the last time Pegg and Wright, who also co-wrote the films, worked together on a project, and according to Pegg, that’ll change in the near future.

While teasing what that project may or may not be in an interview with Discussing Film, Pegg also offered up an answer to which of the three Cornetto films is his favorite. Is it the first one, the zombie romantic comedy Shaun of the Dead? Is it the second, the love letter to action movies Hot Fuzz? Or is it the sci-fi obsessed character piece The World’s End? My guess was Shaun, right? That’s the original. The film that made everyone involved a star. But Pegg, in fact, went a different way.



“You know, my favorite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World’s End because it’s the least audience-friendly,” Pegg said. “It’s the darkest of the three. It’s the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar.”

The actor offered up that nugget as a way to explain that, whatever he and Wright do together next, it won’t be the same old same old. “Whatever we do next, it’ll be difficult, that’s for sure,” he said.

Pegg also added that, whatever the pair do, not only will it be “difficult,” it’ll be original, just as all three of those films were, even though they were kind of retroactively packaged together. “At the risk of disappointing people, we get a lot of requests to ‘sequalize’ all three of those movies. I feel like it’s a lazy impulse for people to embrace familiarity and just accept the same thing again,” Pegg said. “I’m very flattered by it, and it’s never anything but edifying to be to have people say, ‘Oh, we would love to see more.’ I get that! But what we really need is new stuff. We need new ideas. We need to be challenged.”

Read more thoughts from Pegg about his films with Wright, as well as his new film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, at Discussing Film.

