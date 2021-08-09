James Gunn is talking about all his future projects. The Orville season three is ever closer to reality. Supergirl is gearing up for what should be a very emotional goodbye. Plus updates from Rick and Morty, Midnight Mass, and more. Spoilers are magical today!



Untitled DC Project

James Gunn stated he doesn’t “feel like [he’s] done” with DC villains yet in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

I have all sorts of ideas, and we talk about it all the time. So I don’t feel like I’m done with this villain-verse yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In the same interview, Gunn confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his “last Guardians movie.”

The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie. I’m a guy who never says never because I’ve seen too many people say ‘never’ and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn’t say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie.

The Witcher

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich gave Netflix itself a little sneak peek at what to expect for the first episode of season two which will feature Game of Thrones’ own Tormun, Kristofer Hivju . “I am so excited that in season two we get to bring one of my favorite [Andrzej Sapkowski] short stories to life...we are adapting ‘A Grain of Truth’ for the opening of our season two of The Witcher...We were able to adapt this story and to bring Ciri into it. It’s a story of a father and daughter coming together in a place that doesn’t quite feel safe for them. And, of course, we really get into Nivellen, who’s played by the incomparable Kristofer Hivju. And we get to explore his character and his backstory with Geralt as well.”

Mission: Impossible 7

Haley Atwell shared a new photo of herself on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kevin Fiege had already confirmed Spider-Man: No Way Home would have some connections to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but some n ew promotional art makes it pretty clear. Tom Holland’s Spidey suit appears to have received some magical upgrades from Doctor Strang himself . You can take a look for yourself here.

Deadpool 3

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds confirmed to Collider there’s a “70%” probability Deadpool 3 also begins filming next year.

The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh, next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi fights Razor Fist in a new TV spot.

The Orville

Hulu’s Jordan Helman provided Deadline with an update on the third season of The Orville.

The past year and a half has been complicated on a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can’t share a launch date, but we’re really excited about what we’ve seen thus far.

Peacemaker

In an interview with THR, James Gunn revealed the Peacemaker TV series will see the character debate “what’s going on in the world” with Danielle Brooks’ character, Leota Adebayo.

There are a lot of similarities to The Suicide Squad in that it’s no holds barred, but there are also a lot of things that are very different, in that it’s quieter in some ways. It’s very specifically about a different group of people, so it’s a little bit more about society.

One of the leads is Peacemaker and one of the leads is Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo. And she has a very different political view of the world than Peacemaker does. So it’s just a little bit about what’s going on in the world, but also being a TV show, you really do have more time to delve much deeper into these characters and much more deeply into the drama and comedy of them. So it has a lot of similarities [to The Suicide Squad], but it’s even more grounded, more natural and more real. But it’s still within a big science-fiction storyline that lasts for one season.

Supergirl

Melissa Benoist has wrapped filming Supergirl’s final season.

thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw

We also have a synopsis for “Welcome Back, Kara, ” the series’ August 24 return .

SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

What If...?

Marvel Zombies run amok on a new What If...? poster.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

An alien wrestles a mermaid on a new poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature — courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Midnight Mass

The official Twitter page for Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass has released two very brief teasers.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca and Bertie contend with a flood in the trailer for next week’s season finale.

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty returns on September 5 with an hour-long season finale.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends must solve a mystery board game before they’re murdered IRL in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Bored on Board Onboard. ”

Banner art by Jim Cook