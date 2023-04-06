The World's Most Advanced Water Gun Just Got Even More Capable

We were big fans of the original Spyra One when it debuted in the Summer of 2018 with two features never before seen on water guns: it fired concentrated blasts of water—the equivalent of liquid bullets, and it could refill itself when inserted into a bucket of water. Its creators are back with the fourth iteration of the Spyra, with new features that take water gun battles to the next level.

In 2021, the SpyraTwo debuted, which did almost everything better than the original with a slightly longer range, faster refills, and improved battery life allowing for twice as many shots between charges. More importantly, unlike the original, the SpyraTwo didn’t constantly leak and leave both the user and their target soaking wet. A year later, Spyra introduced the SpyraLX, which managed to cut the $174 price tag of the SpyraTwo almost in half by swapping out the batteries and electric motors for a manually pumped handle on the back that was used to both fill the blaster and fire it.

Advertisement

The fourth addition to the Spyra family (although you can’t actually buy the original version any more) is the SpyraThree, which is the most expensive model to date at $179. It carries forward the same features as the SpyraTwo, including easy refilling by just sticking the end of the barrel in a bucket of water and pushing the trigger forward ( which activates its built-in pump) . The SpyraThree is promised to fire individual blasts of water up to 32 feet, or closer to 50 feet with the charged-up PowerShot option that uses far more water.

G/O Media may get a commission $32 off The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set Fight hair loss with science

Right now, you can get The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set for the price of the Refill. That’s just $98 for a 30-day supply, and $32 off the supplement’s normal price. This supplement is proven to deliver results. Augustinus Bader performed a six-month double blind trial that found those on the supplement had increased their hair count by 56%, hair shine by 100%, and saw a 98% reduction in hair damage compared to those who took a placebo. Buy for $98 at Augustinus Bader Advertisement

Advertisement

The SpyraThree also still has an LCD screen showing the remaining capacity of its water tank and the battery’s charge level, and users can expect to be able to fire about 22 regular blasts of water before the tank needs a refill. What sets the SpyraThree apart from the older models are three new firing modes, selectable with a three-way switch, that promise to make water gun fights more challenging.

Advertisement

Open mode makes the SpyraThree function like earlier models, firing single blasts every time the trigger is pulled. Burst mode fires three consecutive blasts of water every time the trigger is pulled, draining the water tank faster. And then there’s League mode, which limits the rate of fire with forced pauses simulating reloads, and also enables the PowerShot option with a larger blast that flies even farther. League mode might be best in a competitive, rules-centered environment.



Advertisement

The $179 SpyraThree can be purchased individually with either a red or blue finish, but it’s also available in a red and blue two-pack for $336.52, which will save you a few bucks if you and a friend want to battle. Personally, I just suggest showing up to a water gun fight without anyone else knowing you’re bringing a $179 water blaster with you. It won’t be fair, but it will definitely be fun.

