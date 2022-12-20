Lee Cronin promises the new Evil Dead is like “a rocket fuel ed by blood.” Director James Mangold drops some cryptic clues about the Indiana Jones Disney+ series. Plus, get a retro look at the final season of Riverdale, and what’s next on His Dark Materials. To me, my spoilers!



Pirates of the Caribbean

In conversation with THR, Jerry Bruckheimer stated the script for Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie “needs a little more work,” but a second script for an alternate Pirates movie focusing on a younger cast “is close” to a final draft.

Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them. It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.

Escape F rom New York



The new Escape From New York movie is “not a remake,” according to co-director Tyler Gillett in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Not a remake. That’s one of those properties that you can’t [remake], it’s sort of untouchable to us, and lives in its own stratosphere in terms of how important it is to us, and how much we love it. So it’ll be not unlike Scream, I think, a nod to, and a continuation of, what we love about those characters and that world.

The Marvels

The Direct has unearthed a new synopsis for The Marvels.

Carol Danvers, a. k. a. Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan a. k. a. Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Evil Dead Rise

Empire has a new still from Evil Dead Rise, a film director Lee Cronin describes as “a rocket fuel ed by blood” you can “either get off or you stay on ’til it explodes.”

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic now has a trailer.

Oppenheimer | Official Trailer

The Deep

Deadline reports Amazon Studios is developing a series based on Nick Cutter’s horror novel The Deep from Carlton Cuse and Antlers screenwriter C. Henry Chaisson. According to the book’s official synopsis, the story concerns “a strange plague called the ‘Gets’ ” that’s “decimating humanity on a global scale. It causes people to forget—small things at first, like where they left their keys, then the not-so-small things, like how to drive or the letters of the alphabet. Their bodies forget how to function involuntarily. There is no cure. But far below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, a universal healer hailed as ‘ambrosia’ has been discovered. In order to study this phenomenon, a special research lab has been built eight miles under the sea’s surface. But when the station goes incommunicado, a brave few descend through the lightless fathoms in hopes of unraveling the mysteries lurking at those crushing depths…and perhaps to encounter an evil blacker than anything one could possibly imagine.”

Untitled Indiana Jones Series

James Mangold confirmed neither Indiana Jones nor Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena will appear in the proposed Dial of Destiny spinoff series at Disney+.

Nancy Drew

Star Kennedy McMann confirmed production has wrapped on the fourth and final season of The CW’s Nancy Drew.

& that’s a series wrap on nancy drew. the first photo is from last night, the second from right after I wrapped the pilot, never knowing if we’d really get to do this. but we did. I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I’ve grown up, I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve found myself, I’ve lived an absolute childhood dream. this experience has completely changed my life. what an incredible gift. thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. for giving me this. and thank you even more to our incredible crew, who have been my family, who have shaped and encouraged me, who have given so much for what we have created. you are what made this especially great, you are who I showed up for, and you will always have my heart. and to nancy, who has taught me to be brave against all odds, who has shown me how to stand up & speak out. who is vulnerable & passionate & kind, who I will always admire. it has been my greatest pleasure to walk in your shoes, nancy drew. onto the next. x

Percy Jackson and The Olympians

Actor Charlie Bushell also confirmed he’s wrapped filming the first season of the Percy Jackson series at Disney+.

officially wrapped my scenes for S1 of @percyseries so here’s a lil vancouver winter dump + aryan learning the art of rizz by master scobell. enjoy. working on this show has been an absolute dream come true and i’m so grateful for the people i’ve met along the way. thank you all for everything, much love. can’t wait to be back for more… ⚡️💙

Star Trek: Picard

Terry Matalas confirmed the Enterprise-E itself will not appear in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. Instead, viewers will have to settle for the Sovereign-class starship appearing in it.

Riverdale

Riverdale recreates the Happy Days opening credit sequence in a sneak peek at the show’s final season.

In honor of @entertainmentweekly FIRST look at our LAST season of #RIVERDALE, set in the 1950’s, here’s a sneak-peek at our beautiful premier episode, coming soon!! We’re making something truly special this year…❤️🎁🎢💥🏆😥💃🏽🕺👠🥀🌈🍿🥤🍔🎸🎲🎰🎭☠️

Doom Patrol

Spoiler TV has images from this week’s episode of Doom Patrol, “Casey Patrol.” Click through for more.

His Dark Materials

Finally, Lord Asriel delivers a rousing speech in the trailer for next week’s final two episodes of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials 3x07 Promo “The Clouded Mountain”

