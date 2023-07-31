Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Finally Has Official Episode Guides

The team at Lucasfilm has opened up its archives to dive deep into each Disney+ animated short.

By
Germain Lussier
Learn more about the Mandalorian in “Aau’s Song”in the episode guides.
Image: Lucasfilm

If you haven’t been to the official Star Wars website in a while, today’s a perfect day to do so. Besides being a place to find excellent Star Wars-themed interviews and videos, it also has a near-encyclopedic database on most of the canon storytelling. So movies, TV shows, animated series, and more almost all have detailed breakdowns of story, implications, characters, etc.

And now that database has finally been updated with the episode guides for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. The animated anthology debuted to great acclaim back in May but many of the secrets behind each of the shorts have remained just that... until now.

Now, on the official Star Wars site, each of Visions 2's nine episodes has its own page that not only breaks down the story, but also includes concept art, Easter eggs, and more. For example, check out these concept images from Aardman’s short, “I Am Your Mother,” which has some cute original trilogy links.

Image for article titled Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Finally Has Official Episode Guides
Image: Lucasfilm
Image for article titled Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Finally Has Official Episode Guides
Image: Lucasfilm

Want that level of detail for every single episode? Here’s a direct link to each episode’s page.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 and Volume 2 are now streaming on Disney+ at this link.

