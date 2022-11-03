Fast and Furious fans would do just about anything for actor Sung Kang. Case in point, they were so vocal about how poorly his character, Han, was treated, they all but convinced the studio to bring Han back for F9. Now though, Kang might need those fans to support him in a new way—by seeing a movie he made.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kang reveals that he spent five weeks of 2020 directing Shaky Shivers, a horror comedy about “two ice cream shop employees (played by Brooke Markham and VyVy Nguyen) stranded at an abandoned camp, where a book of magical spells puts them in contact with a number of classic movie creatures.”

The script was written by Kang’s collaborator Aaron Strongoni as well as Andrew McAllister, who came up with the idea after making a documentary about Gabriel Bartalos, a legendary VFX artist who worked on Sam Raimi’s Darkman, the Leprechaun franchise, and many others. Kang apparently read it and “pleaded” to let him direct.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to do something really heavy,” Kang told the trade. “I think a lot of people expected, because of my association to these big blockbuster action movies, that I would do some action film.”

Shaky Shivers does not yet have distribution but is currently on the hunt via the American Film Market, a networking event in Los Angeles where filmmakers and distributors meet to buy and sell movies. Fingers crossed we get to see what the man who brought Han as well as the Fifth Brother to life does behind the camera.

For more on the making of the film, head over to the Hollywood Reporter.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel,

Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.