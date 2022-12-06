We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Anime movie director Makoto Shinkai’s legacy has already been assured, thanks to the fabulous Your Name. Now he has a chance to add to it courtesy of his new film Suzume, which finally has a U.S. release date.



We’ve seen trailers for Suzume before—arguably better ones than this new trailer released by North American distributor CrunchyRoll, since it very much doesn’t include romantic chair escapades—but it still looks absolutely gorgeous:

Suzume | OFFICIAL TRAILER

The plot summary is peak anime:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— “Suzume” is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. —The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky… Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey. Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts. Drawn in by these mysterious doors, Suzume’s journey is about to begin.

You can see how far things go between Suzume and Chair-kun when Suzume comes to theaters on April 12, 2023.

