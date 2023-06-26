Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Movies

Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, Post Malone, and Jackie Chan are just some of the film's voices.

By
Germain Lussier
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Raph, Bebop, Mondo, April, Leo
A few examples of the killer character posters for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.
Image: Paramount

It’s been quite the summer if you’re a fan of amazing animation. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still blowing minds at the box office. Nimona is ready to make your heart melt on Netflix this week—and soon after that, you truly aren’t ready for the awesome that is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Advertisement

I say that from experience. I was lucky enough to see a rough cut of the film last week and even without all the finished animation, I was blown away by how much heart and soul was put into it. It’s hilarious and heartfelt and effortlessly cool, even in unfinished form.

A lot of that is due to the beyond-words voice cast that the filmmakers were able to wrangle up for the movie. With the exception of the turtles themselves (who are voiced by real teenagers, which adds a whole new level of energy and fun to the proceedings), every single character that you both know and love already (like April, Splinter, Bebop, and Rocksteady)—and some you’ll come to love soon (like Mondo, Wingnut, Ray, and Superfly)—are voiced by huge, huge stars. Check out who voices who, and what they look like, in this slideshow of character posters. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters August 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Shamon Brown Jr. is Mikey

Shamon Brown Jr. is Mikey

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Jackie Chan is Splinter

Jackie Chan is Splinter

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

John Cena is Rocksteady

John Cena is Rocksteady

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Micah Abbey is Donnie

Micah Abbey is Donnie

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Ayo Edebiri is April

Ayo Edebiri is April

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Natasia Demetriou is Wingnut

Natasia Demetriou is Wingnut

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Nicolas Cantu is Leo

Nicolas Cantu is Leo

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Maya Rudolph is Cynthia Utrom

Maya Rudolph is Cynthia Utrom

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko

Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Post Malone is Ray FIllet

Post Malone is Ray FIllet

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Rose Byrne is Leatherhead

Rose Byrne is Leatherhead

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Seth Rogen is Bebop

Seth Rogen is Bebop

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Ice Cube is Superfly

Ice Cube is Superfly

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Hannibal Buress is Genghis Frog

Hannibal Buress is Genghis Frog

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Giancarlo Esposito is Baxter Stockman

Giancarlo Esposito is Baxter Stockman

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Brady Noon is Raph

Brady Noon is Raph

Image for article titled Meet the Full Cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Image: Paramount
Advertisement

18 / 18