The 15 Best Milky Way Photos of 2021

The 15 Best Milky Way Photos of 2021

George Dvorsky
“Rising From the Dust,” Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
Image: Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year

The winners of the 2021 Milky Way Photographer of the Year have been announced, and they’re providing some of the best views of our galaxy that we’ve ever seen.

Identifying individual stars in the night sky is pretty cool, but nothing compares to the view of the Milky Way as it stretches overhead. Stars are stark and lonely, but the Milky Way actually makes us feel like we’re part of something, even if that something is a spiral galaxy that measures more than 100,000 light years across.

Each year, Capture the Atlas, a travel photo blog, honors the best photos of our home galaxy. This year’s crop includes 25 images by 25 different photographers hailing from 14 different countries. Dan Zafra, editor of Capture the Atlas, selected the winners, choosing from a mix of professional and amateur photographers. Here are 15 winning photos from the 2021 Milky Way Photographer of the Year.

GranTeCan

“GranTeCan,” La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain.
Image: Antonio Solano/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
The Watchman

“The Watchman,” Zion National Park, Utah, USA.
Image: Brandt Ryder/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Temple of the Sun

“Temple of the Sun,” Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, USA.
Image: Bryony Richards/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Navajo Nights

“Navajo Nights,” Bisti Badlands, New Mexico, USA.
Image: Christine Kenyon/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
ADK Magic

“ADK Magic,” Adirondack Mountains, New York, USA.
Image: Daniel Stein/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair, Mungo, NSW, Australia.
Image: Daniel Thomas Gum/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Nyctophilia

“Nyctophilia,” Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Australia.
Image: Jose Luis Cantabrana/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Mt. Taranaki Milky Way

“Mt. Taranaki Milky Way,” Fanthams Peak, Mt. Taranaki, New Zealand.
Image: Larryn Rae/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Rising From the Dust

“Rising From the Dust,” Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.
Image: Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Paradise

“Paradise,” Big Sur, California, USA.
Image: Marcin Zajac/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Night Lovers

“Night Lovers,” Hormozgan Province, Persian Gulf, Iran.
Image: Mohammad Hayati/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Riaño

“Riaño,” Riaño, Spain.
Image: Pablo Ruiz/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Chamber of Light

“Chamber of Light,” Utah, USA.
Image: Spencer Welling/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Volcano and Cross

“Volcano and cross,” Villarrica Volcano, Chile.
Image: Tomas Slovinsky/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
Devil’s Throat

“Devil’s Throat,” Iguazu Falls, Brazil.
Image: Victor Lima/2021 Milky Way photographer of the year
