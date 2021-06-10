The 9 Best Photos of This Morning's Sunrise Eclipse

The sunrise eclipse as seen from Toronto, Canada on June 10, 2021. Photo : Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Full disclosure: I slept through this morning’s solar eclipse, which is a real shame because watching the Sun rise over the horizon while being partially blotted out by the Moon is objectively one of the coolest things anyone is likely to see this year. I mean, I paid actual money to see Cruella, but I couldn’t get out of bed early enough to witness a wonder of space and nature. Anyway.



Thankfully, plenty of people did take the time to appreciate and record this spectacle. Here are photos from around the world, showing the crescent Sun in all its glory.