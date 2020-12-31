The Biggest Science News of 2020

Photo : Ricardo Arduengo/AFP ( Getty Images )

[Yelling into a cavernous chamber as supernovae explode in the dark and a gust of hot wind comes whistling through] SCIENCE!!!!

Now that, friends, is how you introduce a science year-end list. Like everything else in 2020, science had one hell of a year. There were thrilling highs, like the record speed of creating coronavirus vaccines and our closest look ever at the surface of the Sun, but there were also gutting lows, like the toll of the virus, the worsening climate crisis, and the tragic collapse of the iconic Arecibo Observatory dish.

We’ve rounded up the most significant science stories of the year. They showcase the best researchers offered to us, the losses we experienced, and the cautionary tales if science goes unheeded.