In two weeks time, Warner Bros. will finally release The Flash, its loooooooong in development superhero movie. So much of the movie’s marketing has been playing up the movie as an epic team-up between Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, Michael Keaton’s returning Batman, and newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl. You’d think there wouldn’t be anything else in the movie that can really be surprise worthy, given we know the general endpoint of the movie (and at least one cameo), but WB is apparently keeping mum on some things.



Per Variety, WB’s reportedly got a “secret ending” it’s trying to keep a lid on as much as possible, to the point where there’s only one premiere set for a few days before the movie’s release . When the movie premiered at CinemaCon in April, it had a decent amount of its final scene missing and ended pretty a bruptly. But more recently, WB’s been making an active effort to hide whatever’s in the film’s closing moments: ahead of CinemaCon, the final scene was changed a handful of times, and more recent screenings in Burbank had key elements blurred out. Part of this is reportedly due to Miller: WB reportedly wants to “keep its options open” on the chance that it needs to recast in light of their PR issues (and subsequent ongoing recovery process).

It’s an interesting contrast compared to how WB’s handled its last two DC Comics movies. The studio had no trouble putting in the respective cameos held in Black Adam (Henry Cavill’s Superman) and Shazam: Fury of the Gods (Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman) in the marketing for those movies. Both of those cameos were intended as incentives to get audiences to see those specific movies, so the question for The Flash is, what’s different here? Is it actually a substantial game changer or just a bog-standard “we’re planting our flags for some future stuff that’ll maybe come to fruition depending on how the next few months go”? We’ll find out when The Flash comes to theaters on June 16.

