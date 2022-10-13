Good luck on the minefield of social media today as the post-credits scene of DC’s Black Adam has leaked, over a week before the film’s October 21 release. As Warner Bros. gets to work scrubbing posts, we imagine the Rock is gearing up to take back his thunder.

If you haven’t yet seen the clip in question already, you may not get a chance: posts have begun to be blocked with takedowns from Warner Bros that read, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” They’re on the case! (io9 has reached out to the studio for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.)

If you want to be kept in the dark about what goes down, do not read ahead and be sure to block and filter all Black Adam, DC Comics, and the Rock/Dwayne Johnson-adjacent keywords on all your devices.

And here’s your second warning: if you don’t want to be spoiled for Black Adam’s post-credit scene, don’t read ahead!

Honestly it’s the worst-kept secret; the leaked scene just confirms what we already suspected since it was heavily hinted at by Johnson himself at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con.

And lest we forget, the post-credits scene of DC’s League of Super-Pets featured the Rock as Cosmo meeting another dog (also voiced by the Rock) owned by Black Adam (voiced by, you guessed it, the Rock).

So truly, it’s been telegraphed that Superman would return and he does at the end of Black Adam. And yes, he’s played by Henry Cavill, confirming the DCEU’s Man of Steel is officially back. In the scene, he appears before Black Adam in a more saturated color suit invoking the hero’s classic look in red, blue, and prominent yellow. The vibe is combative as Supes comes out of a veil of smoke and tells Black Adam, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous,” setting up their eventual confrontation on the big screen.

We’re just wondering if it will be called BAvS: The Fight for the Hierarchy of Power. Expect a lot of debate and speculation over DC’s cinematic future once movie audiences at large check out Black Adam starting October 21.

