The climactic season one finale of The Last of Us, where we’ll find out the this current arc’s fates for Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) is nearly upon us. But it’s not quite the end before we have to wait for season two.

If you’re bummed to see them go HBO Max has announced that there will be a behind-the-scenes special that will give us a bit more of star duo with the series ensemble alongside showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin in The Making of The Last of Us. Check out the teaser below!

Along with HBO and PlayStation creatives, the special will deep dive into bringing the acclaimed video game to life with the cast and crew. I’m excited to see more of the grotesque clicker design and what went into making some of the changes in how they’re presented on screen versus how they’re seen in the game. And of course we hope to see more of Bill and Frank, though to be honest we’d like 100 more hours of that.

The Last of Us season finale airs this Sunday on HBO and HBO Max and The Making of The Last of Us is set to drop right after, while we’re still probably picking the pieces of our hearts.

