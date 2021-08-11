Though there’s no doubt The Suicide Squad is the brainchild of talented filmmaker James Gunn, it wouldn’t be as weird and wonderful looking if not for the work of concept artists. They’re hired to interpret different scenes and characters from the script through art, which filmmakers can then choose to use, or not. It’s a symbiotic relationship that only makes the end product better. On The Suicide Squad, one of those concept artists was Shane Baxley and io9 has a look at some of his work today .

Baxley, who also recently worked on Loki, has contributed to Bumblebee, Alita: Battle Angel, and Captain Marvel, as well as the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blue Beetle, Peacemaker, Furiosa and even the Obi-Wan Kenobi show. (No, he can’t tell us about any of those). Suffice to say, he’s as prolific as they come (see more of his work here, here, and here), so when he contacted io9 with the offer of posting some of his work from Gunn’s latest, we jumped at the opportunity. (Side note: Baxley was left out of the film’s credits, though Gunn acknowledged him and others on Twitter last week). Check out just a small selection of Baxley’s work, including plenty of Starro, some of Harley Quinn ’s big escape, and more. But beware, if you haven’t seen The Suicide Squad yet, there are some spoilers included .