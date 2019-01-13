Screenshot: YouTube/Vertical Entertainment; Illustration: Chelsea Beck (Gizmodo); Photo: Lora DiCarlo; Illustration: NASA/CXC/M.Weiss
Ten hut, Gizmodo readers! Do you have a New Year’s Resolution you should be working on? Do not answer that rhetorical question, because yours are the feeble dreams of weaklings and mine is to whip this sorry, good-for-nothing blog audience squad into shape!
ROLL CALL! Scroll on down and
click those links! I don’t want to hear any bellyaching from this cowardly crew of ingrates and dumb-comment-leavers. You WILL read about how cartographers for the U.S. military inadvertently drew hordes of people looking for stolen smartphones to someone’s house! You will also read about how bounty hunters are buying phone location data from carriers, how millions of Americans may be mistaken about their food allergies, and all the movies you should be looking forward to in 2019! You will also read about how the first bendable phone may be a fascinating piece of junk and our review of M. Night Shyamalan’s ! Glass
After that, you will then engage in a strategic ego-building exercise by leaving comments complimenting our authors on how smart and good they are! If there is any time left before bed, you will leave further comments with glowing reviews of our personal sartorial choices and perhaps our extremely cute and friendly pets!
Go, go, GO!
The visitors started coming in 2013. The first one who came and refused to leave until he was let…
A telescope on the International Space Station made an incredible high-resolution measurement of…
CES, the annual conference showcasing the cutting-edge in consumer tech, has a reputation for not…
Senate Democrats called on federal agencies Wednesday to investigate the practice by major…
Where Hands Touch, director Amma Asante’s new film about a love story between a biracial black teen …
Millions of Americans might be mistaken about their self-professed food allergy, suggests a new…
In the future, cyborg birds may help monitor ocean currents and help ground-truth satellite data.…
In a bizarre decision on Wednesday, Joshua Tree National Park reversed course on closing its gates, …
There’s one thing that’s clear from visiting the set of Syfy’s new comic book series, Deadly Class: …
Last year was one of the biggest years ever at the box office, and 2019 looks like it could easily…
I’ve been waiting seven months to tell you something: We be Skrullin’.
Nineteen years ago, I saw M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable and fell in love. To this day, it’s one…
Some people say that life is pain. Those people are optimistic: life isn’t pain, it’s pains,…
While Facebook and Oculus are out there going after regular folk with the Oculus Go and the…
Back in November, just days before Samsung teased its flexible display phone, Royole burst onto the …
Yesterday I spent two hours listening to the CEOs of rival companies talk trash about each other.…
The Disney nerd community recognized a sad anniversary yesterday. It’s been 20 years since the ride …
