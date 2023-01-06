The new year is here, ushering in centennial milestones for Disney Studios and Warner Bros. that will be celebrated with big events. At Disney Parks, Disney100 kicks off with a new World of Color highlighting its 100- year legacy, plus a new ride. Warner Bros brings back Bugs Bunny at the Symphony and premieres The Batman with a live orchestra.

Also: o ver at Universal Studios Hollywood, Super Nintendo World prepares its preview for passholders in advance of the new themed area opening. And Meow Wolf is steadily continuing it s ascension as a fan favorite. Here’s the latest entertainment happenings at theme parks and fan-tastical destinations!