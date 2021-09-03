It’s been over two years since the Game of Thrones TV show’s contentious final episode aired. It’s been more than a decade since George R.R. Martin’s A Dance With Dragons, the most recent novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, was published. Oh, and there’s a global pandemic that appears to have entered Round 3. But other than those reasons, why not start up the first official Game of Thrones Con?



Yep, you read this right; the inaugural “Official Fan Convention” (who exactly would the con be for if not the fans?) will ostensibly be coming to Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 18-20, 2022, at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center. There have been non-official versions previously but Creation Entertainment, which has run conventions centered on Star Trek, Supernatural, Twilight, Xena: Warrior Princess, and many more, are behind this latest. There are exactly no other concrete details about the convention, but Creation promises the following: “Fans of the franchise can expect an action-packed experience with three days of programming featuring special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive Game of Thrones merchandise and more.”

Of course, the real reason a GoT con is happening is so Warner Bros. can build hype up for the Game of Thrones spin-off/prequel House of the Dragon, coming to HBO sometime next year ahead of the myriad other Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in the works. So if this actually ends up taking place next year, there’s a good chance you’ll potentially be able to see stars Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), and others from the announced cast.

As a side note, I once attended an anime convention in Vegas, and it was the emptiest con I’ve ever seen. There were more exhibitors than attendees, and I believe the reason was that once you’re in Vegas you realize there are infinitely more exciting things to do in the city than traditional con events. But maybe Thrones fans can prove me wrong! If the incoming House of the Dragon spurs your interest, you can sign up for the con’s newsletter and book your hotel here. Actual tickets to the event will be available somewhere down the line.

