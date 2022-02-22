John Carpenter also talks about bringing an end to the Michael Myers saga again with Halloween Ends. Get a first haunting glimpse at new pictures from Robert Eggers’ The Northman. Tom Welling thinks that Smallville animated series might still happen. Plus, what’s coming on Snowpiercer. Spoilers go!



The Thing 2

In a recent interview with THR, no less than John Carpenter himself stated he’d like to direct a sequel to his 1982 film, The Thing.

I would like to do a sequel to The Thing, or a continuation, something like that. But I don’t know. See, there are a lot of things in this world I don’t know.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Appearing as a guest on The Empire Film Podcast, Peter Dinklage all but confirmed Eitri returns in Thor: Love & Thunder when asked if he plans to return to the MCU.

Well, there’s another Thor movie there, isn’t there? Coming out that Taika’s directed. But, I didn’t say anything. I didn’t say anything.

Relatedly, Marvel has also revealed a new tie-in Lego set called “The Goat Boat” including minifigures of Thor, Jane Foster’s “Mighty” Thor, Korg, the newly crowned “King” Valkyrie, and our first fleeing glimpse at the film’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Variety reports Spencer Breslin, Kristos Andrews, Galadriel Stineman, Maurice Lamarche, Charles M. Howell, Carla Collins, Sally Kirkland, Lisa Wilcox and Tyler Christopher are attached to star in Murder, Anyone?— an adaptation of late animation writer Gordon Bressack’s stage play directed by his own son, James Cullen Bressack. The story concerns “two playwrights tasked with creating a new ‘avant-garde, surrealistic, mind-bending neo-noire thriller’ who find their story coming to life as they write.”

Halloween Ends

In a separate interview with Comic Book, John Carpenter stated David Gordon Green and company “really” intend for Halloween Ends to “shut off” this particular offshoot of the Michael Myers franchise.

Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They’re going to shut it off, end it. It’s what David has in mind. That’s fine.

Indiana Jones 5

Filming on Indiana Jones 5 is now in its “home stretch” period, according to producer Frank Marshall on Twitter.

The Northman

New images from Robert Egger’s The Northman will have you asking, “is that meant to be Willem Defoe?” Head over to IGN to see the rest.

The Batman

Batman pays a visit to Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a recent cross-promotion with the NBA.

Another Life

Katee Sackoff confirmed Another Life has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons.

Halo

According to executive producer Kiki Wolfkill, the upcoming Halo TV series will go where the games have not, and feature Master Chief’s unmasked face.

I think we set out to tell a character story and a personal story. And once we really got into what that story was, it became clear that you really needed to see the person in the armour and under the helmet... You will see his face. For some people, it’s been a moment 20 years in the making, and for other people it is something that feels very hard to imagine. We absolutely respect both sides of that fence, those who really want to see Chief’s face and those who really don’t. But for the nature of this story, it felt really important to connect with the Master Chief in a different way, and that meant showing the face.

Smallville: The Animated Series

During a recent panel at Fan Expo, Tom Welling admitted it “might be tough to get Allison [Mack]” to reprise her role for the planned Smallville animated series. Further complicating matters: series’ co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are currently “busy doing Tim Burton-like movies.”

We’re working on animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [finale] and...telling our own story. Our vision is that we get Erica [Durance]. It might be tough to get Allison [Mack]. But even Sam Jones III [who played Pete Ross] and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we’ve already been into this. We’ve already gotten animation, we just don’t have the stories yet because Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar] are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we’re going to do this. I want to be Clark’s voice, I want Erica to be Lois’s voice. That’s going to be the fun of it. I think there’s a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that’s individual and new and call it a multiverse thing. But let’s see where it goes, and it’ll be fun, so yeah.

Snowpiercer



Finally, Layton dukes it out with Pike in the trailer for “Born to Bleed”— next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

Banner art by Jim Cook