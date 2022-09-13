While Thor: Love and Thunder was more divisive than fans would have guessed a few months ago, there’s still plenty about it worth enjoying. Natalie Portman’s turn into the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale’s sinister performance as Gorr. The introduction of more gods such as Russell Crowe’s Zeus. And, of course, the true meaning of that title.
For those reasons and many more, there’s a good chance you’ll want to give Thor: Love and Thunder another shot, and now is the time. It became available digitally last week and is coming to Blu-ray and 4K on September 27. To give you an idea of what went into making of the film, Disney and Marvel have given io9 a slew of images that show the levels of digital effects that went into composing several shots. Click through the slideshow to check it out.