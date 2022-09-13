While Thor: Love and Thunder was more divisive than fans would have guessed a few months ago, there’s still plenty about it worth enjoying . Natalie Portman’s turn into the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale’s sinister performance as Gorr. The introduction of more g ods such as Russell Crowe’s Zeus. A nd, of course, the true meaning of that title.

For those reasons and many more, there’s a good chance you’ll want to give Thor: Love and Thunder another shot, and now is the time. It became available digitally last week and is coming to Blu-ray and 4K on September 27. To give you an idea of what went into making of the film, Disney and Marvel have given io9 a slew of images that show the levels of digital effects that went into composing several shots. Click through the slideshow to check it out.