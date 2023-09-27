Netflix's Tomb Raider Will Show Lara Croft's Journey from Survivor to Legend

During its “ Drop 01" livestream event, Netflix unveiled the first official look at its Tomb Raider anime, The Legend of Lara Croft. The show was originally announced back in 2021 and marks the first new piece of Tomb Raider media since the 2018 reboot movie starring Alicia Vikander.



Set in the same continuity as Crystal Dynamics’ Survivor trilogy of games—which encompassed the titular 2013 reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider—the series from Castlevania studio Powerhouse Animation stars Haley Atwell as that continuity’s version of Lara Croft. While plot details are currently under wraps, the big thing worth knowing is that Lara appears to be raiding tombs and ends up getting involved in something supernatural that’ll require her to set things right before the world becomes endangered. Like her video game counterpart, this Lara has the only two friends she’s ever truly needed: a pickaxe for climbing and a bow and arrow for silent kills.

Legend of Lara Croft isn’t the only piece of Tomb Raider media in the works. Earlier in the year, Amazon locked in Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create a live-action TV show based on the games, and one that’s seemingly separate from this. At the same time, it’s also been reported that her show is meant to kick off a larger Tomb Raider universe that’ll include a new movie, which presently has no director or actor attached. Both the show and the eventual movie are intended to link up with the next entry from Crystal Dynamics, which is going to be published by Amazon Games.

First though, we’ve got Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft—which is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2024.

