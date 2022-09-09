Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the coolest toys on the internet. This week, Hot Toys goes all in on Marvel with a Love and Thunder update and a surprising Spider-Man pull. Plus, Nerf gets classic, and the Pokémon card game comes up with the perfect Halloween idea. Check it out!



Hot Toys Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys returns to New Asgard with a figure of Valkyrie inspired by her appearance in the fourth Thor movie. Val comes with her trusty sword and daggers, a small speaker, alternate hands, one of Zeus’ lightning bolts, and a wired cape for incredibly dramatic posing. But on top of that, she also comes with Korg’s head, which can be attached to the back of her hair. Wonderful! She’s due out in winter 2023.



Nerf LMTD Sharp92 Blaster

It was 30 years ago that Nerf first introduced the tiny foam darts the brand is now known for, and to commemorate the anniversary, Hasbro is resurrecting the very first blaster to use those darts: the Nerf Sharp Shooter. Now called the Sharp92 blaster, it’s functionally exactly the same as the original, using a pull back plunger to prime the blaster and a trigger to fire a dart. It even comes in throwback packaging, is bundled with three suction cup tipped foam darts, and is available for pre-order now on HasbroPulse for $30, but with shipping not expected until July of 2023.

Hot Toys Marvel Avenger Campus Spider-Man Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys just cannot resist a Spider-Man, and Peter getting a subtly different costume from his MCU getup in Disney’s Avengers Campus has given it the perfect opportunity. As well as recreating the suit seen in the Disney parks and the Spider-Man WEB Slingers ride, Peter comes with a ton of accessories to turn him into a S pidey-student at the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. A WEB-branded bag, hoodie, and textbook are joined by a small poster, a canned drink, and even one of the little spider-bot drones he’s working on in the ride’s story. Oh, and of course, a churro, because come on—he’s at Disney! The Avengers Campus Spider-Man is set to come out later this year.



Kaiyodo Revoltech Toy Story 2 Zurg

Forgetting the surprise reveals in Pixar’s Lightyear, Toy Story 2's Zurg remains one of the best parody baddies to ever hit the big screen, and a worthy foe to the Space Rangers. Kaiyodo is bringing the character into its Revoltech line with a six-inch tall Zurg figure featuring extensive articulation, an ion blaster with its own stand to support it while posed, and a backpack accessory full of balls that, unfortunately, don’t actually shoot. It’s available for pre-order from the BigBadToyStore for $110, but won’t actually be available until October of 2023.

Paragon FX Group Batman 1989 Modular Utility Grapnel Set

Once the source of feverish debate and even petitions for the filmmakers to rethink their casting decision, Michael Keaton is now a fan-favorite Batman who appeared alongside some of the character’s most wonderful toys and props, including the grapnel gun. Paragon FX Group spent 12 years meticulously recreating the original prop from the caped crusader’s 1989 Hollywood outing, which is made of anodized black machine aluminum and includes a brass hook dart, a bolo attachment, and a custom case to store all the pieces. The replica is limited to just 1,500 pieces, which is why you’ll need to cough up $860 to pre-order it from Entertainment Earth, with shipping expected in January.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle

Remember the childhood myths of that one house in the neighborhood that gave out cans of soda , full-sized candy bars, or even action figures to trick-or-treaters on Halloween? You can now be that house with these Trick or Trade BOOster Pokémon TCG card packs. Each bag comes with 40 foil packs that each contain three random Pokémon trading cards. At $15 per bag, they’re a bit more expensive than massive sacks of candy, but in addition to winning Halloween night, you’ll also sleep better knowing you just might have saved a tooth or two from a cavity.

