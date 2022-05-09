“The dead will have this club for breakfast” is the tagline for new zombie flick Unhuman, which appears to be a brain-twister of a reference to The Breakfast Club. Since it’s about a bunch of ne’er-do-well high schoolers? I think? Anyway, there’s a new trailer and I don’t spy any Ally Sheedy types among the bunch.

The official synopsis is as follows: “In this story of a high school field trip gone bloody awry, seven misfit students must band together against a growing gang of unhuman savages. The group’s trust in each other is tested to the limit in a brutal, horrifying fight to survive and they must take down the murderous zombie-creatures… before they kill each other first.” So, is the point that you’re not supposed to like any of these characters? It’s very tempting to just root for the demise of the human race in this scenario . However, and this is a big consideration: the gore looks like it could be decent—and even better, Brianne Tju (Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer) definitely looks like capable Final Girl material.

Unhuman comes to us from director Marcus Dunstan, who also co-wrote with Patrick Melton (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). In addition to Tju, it stars Benjamin Wadsworth (Your Honor), Uriah Shelton (Freaky), Ali Gallo (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and Peter Giles (Into the Dark).

Unhuman arrives on digital for purchase, at which time “t he dead will have this club for breakfast,” on June 3.

