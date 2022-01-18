A third Happy Death Day could be in the works. Ethan Hawke’s Moon Knight villain has been revealed. Plus, what’s coming on 4400 and Resident Alien, and more on when to expect Yellowjackets’ return. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Happy Death Day 3

According to Jason Blum on Twitter. “something is stirring” in regards to a third Happy Death Day movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Blum also promised the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is “still coming.”

Batgirl

Batgirl awaits her cue in new set footage courtesy of Batgirl Film News. The account also has a set photo of a mural bearing the likeness of Michael Keaton’s Batman.

Advertisement

Moonfall

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley enjoy their own Moonfall posters courtesy of /Film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yellowjackets

In a recent interview with Vulture, Showtime president Gary Levine stated the second season of Yellowjackets will air sometime before the end of the year.

We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022. We’d love to stay on an annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.

Advertisement

Moon Knight



Closed-captioning on last night’s Moon Knight trailer confirms Ethan Hawke plays Arthur Harrow, a character to only appear in a single issue of a Marvel comic book. Though Hawke has stated in interviews he based on his performance on cult leader David Koresh, the Harrow of the comics was a scientist suffering from trigeminal neuralgia who hoped to deaden the pain centers of the human body with unwitting human test subjects. Unfortunately, Harrow’s research never went past the “ accidental zombification” stage.

Advertisement

4400

The 4400 revolt in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Resident Alien

Finally, Alan Tudyk takes you on an MTV Cribs-style tour of Harry’s cabin as it appears in the second season of Resident Alien. Notably, he states it still “needs new floors” because he “destroys them” sometime this season.

Banner art by Jim Cook