Producer Hiram Garcia teases Black Adam’s edge. David Gordon Green draws Stephen King parallels for his Halloween Ends script. Star Trek: Prodigy gets a season two renewal and a very confusing season one rollout. Plus, more looks at the return of Scream. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Production has officially begun on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, according to James Gunn on Twitter. Gunn also confirmed DC’s Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji has joined the Marvel cast in a role “most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. ”

Black Adam

In a new interview with Comic Book, producer Hiram Garcia promised the Black Adam movie will depict the character as “a monster” with “edge. ”

It was really important for us to set the table and make sure that all the fans knew that we weren’t messing around, and that we weren’t making a soft Black Adam. It was important for us to show that the first guy who approaches him is no longer on the planet. I think that sets the tone that this isn’t a broad movie, this isn’t Shazam!, or anything like that. We take it very serious. The edge that Black Adam has, if you are a threat, there’s probably not a chance you’re going to get to breathe another breath around this guy. And I think that, that was really important for us to just make a statement and make sure everyone understood. Look, we know what you guys want. We know what this character is supposed to be. We’re going to do our best to make sure that we honor that and turn him into a monster.

G/O Media may get a commission 22% off Apple AirPods Max All colors on sale today

Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible." This is the lowest we've seen the Apple AirPods Max yet. Buy for $430 at Amazon

Halloween Ends

Without going into further detail, David Gordon Green told Empire his script for Halloween Ends “feels” similar to John Carpenter’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine.

I sent Carpenter the new draft of Halloween Ends the other night, and I said, ‘If it feels too Christine, let me know.’

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 4

A wrap gift delivered to the crew of John Wick: Chapter 4 appears to reveal the film is officially titled John Wick 4: Hagakure.

Advertisement

Scream

Total Film (via Games Radar) has four images from the new Scream.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Death to Metal

A priest mutated by toxic waste wages a one-man war on rock and roll in this gory trailer for Death to Metal, coming to VOD this December.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy has been officially renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The streamer also confirmed that season one of the show will take a hiatus starting on November 18th—making way for Star Trek: Discovery season four—before returning to air another five episodes from January 6. The remaining 10 episodes of season one will then air at an undisclosed point in 2022.

Advertisement

The Flash

TV Line has new photos of The Atom in “Armageddon, Part 1.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Barry teams up with Black Lightning after refusing to heed Despero’s advice in the synopsis for “Armageddon, Part 2 ” airing November 23.



THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING - Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends make it to 1940's Seattle in the synopsis for “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” — the seventh episode of season seven.

CREATING CHANGE - When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette. Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Batwoman is caught in the middle of a “Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary” in the synopsis for “Pick Your Poison” airing November 24.

DOUBLE TROUBLE - As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding. Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso (#307). Original airdate 11/24/21.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Sentinel, Guardian, Dreamer, Martian Manhunter, and Supergirl take on Lex, Nyxly, and Lillian Luthor in a clip from tonight’s two-hour series finale.

4400

Character origins are explored in the synopsis for “The Way We Were, ” the November 22 episode of 4400.



JAIL BREAK - Keisha (Ireon Roach) hears the truth about the day she lost her sister, moving her to take a chance. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) enjoy a day out, meanwhile, Hayden (AMARR) and Mariah (guest star Sophia Echendu) grow closer. The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Ashley Sims (#105). Original airdate 11/22/2021.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Cowboy Bebop

Netflix has released wanted posters for five of the series’ villains.

Advertisement

Chucky

Jennifer Tilly shared a photo of herself in tonight’s episode of Chucky.

Advertisement

Finally, Chucky himself swims in a bin of medical waste in a new clip.

Banner art by Jim Cook