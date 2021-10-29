The cast of Day of the Dead returns for more zombie horror in an unofficial Romero follow-up. A new addition to the next Tomb Raider film starring Hay ley Atwell. Plus, what’s to come on Doom Patrol, and a new look at the return of Jeepers Creepers. Spoilers now!

The Devil’s Tree

Bloody-Disgusting reports Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will play the villain in The Devil’s Tree, a horror film from VFX artist-turned-director Joshua Petrino that’s currently in post-production. The story is said to concern a group of friends who decide to hold a party adjacent to “a landmark tree rumored to be a gateway to hell” until realizing “they mentally can’t bring themselves to leave.” Shortly after, “torment and slaughter begin at the hands of a supernatural killer (Davis) with a warped, sadistic sense of humor.”

The Black Demon

According to Variety, Josh Lucas is attached to star in The Black Demon, an upcoming giant shark movie from Rambo: Last Blood director, Adrian Grunberg. The film is said to follow “oilman Paul Sturges (Lucas) as he takes his family on vacation to Bahia Azul. There, the coastal town he and his wife once knew has mysteriously crumbled and the locals are nowhere to be found. Paul starts off his day with a routine visit to inspect his nearby oil rig, but before he knows it, his entire family has landed with him on the rotting metal tower. From the depths of the ocean rises a massive megalodon known only by its name: the Black Demon. Under constant threat from this primeval species of shark, Paul must find a way to get his family back to shore alive.”

Wendell & Wild

Netflix has our first look at Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele in Wendell & Wilde, a new stop-motion family horror film from Henry Selick of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline fame .

Moonfall

/Film has several new images from Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster movie, Moonfall. More at the link.

Night of the Living Dead 2

Bloody-Disgusting also has a pair of new photos from Night of the Living Dead 2, an unofficial sequel to the George Romero classic starring the surviving cast of his (also classic) Day of the Dead.

Dead & Beautiful

Shudder has a new clip from Dead & Beautiful, in which “five rich, spoiled Asian twenty-somethings” become vampires.

The Spine of Night

Elsewhere, Lucy Lawless spars with Patton Oswalt in a new clip from The Spine of Night. Keep an eye on io9 later today for more from this unusual film.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

We also have a quick teaser for the upcoming Jeepers Creepers reboot.

Tomb Raider

According to a press release from Square Enix, Allen Maldonado (Heels) will join Hay ley Atwell in the cast of the upcoming Tomb Raider anime as “tech expert and colleague, Zip” while Earl Baylon “will reprise his role from the video game as the voice of one of Lara’s most-trusted friends and voice of reason, Jonah Maiava.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

According to a new post from Production Weekly (via Spoiler TV), a second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds enters production in February 2022.

From



Epix has released a short teaser for its new sci-fi/horror series, From, starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Eion Bailey.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol practice group therapy in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Evil Patrol.”

Banner art by Jim Cook