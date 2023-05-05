Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Space

Four Moons Circling Uranus May Be Sopping Wet

Several of the largest moons orbiting the ice giant probably have an ocean layer, according to new research.

By
Isaac Schultz
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A color-added view of Uranus, 10 of its moons, and several of its rings.
A color-added view of Uranus, 10 of its moons, and several of its rings.
Image: NASA/JPL/STScI

New scrutiny of Uranus’ largest moons suggest the bodies may contain ocean layers that could be dozens of miles deep.

Watch
What Is Planet Nine and Why Can’t We Find It?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
NASA Delays Return to Earth's Evil Twin, Venus
November 15, 2022
First Full-Color Images From Webb Space Telescope
July 12, 2022

Uranus has at least 27 moons, which are cold and icy like their host planet. A recent study looked at the planet’s largest moons: Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, Oberon, and Miranda (Uniquely, Uranus has moons named after characters created by Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.)

Advertisement

The researchers found that four of those moons may be large enough to retain internal heat, turning their would-be-solid insides into wet environments. Their study is published in the Journal of Geophysical Research.

“When it comes to small bodies – dwarf planets and moons – planetary scientists previously have found evidence of oceans in several unlikely places, including the dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto, and Saturn’s moon Mimas,” said Julie Castillo-Rogez, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a JPL release. “There are mechanisms at play that we don’t fully understand.”

Top Image
Tout Image
12% off
LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Build the largest LEGO Millennium Falcon to date
Includes two crews of minifigures - 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

Advertisement

In the recent study, Castillo-Rogez’s team reviewed data on Uranus taken by the Voyager 2 spacecraft, as well as from ground-based observations and findings made by NASA’s Galileo, Cassini, Dawn, and New Horizons missions. They used that data in conjunction with models built to interpret the porosity of the Uranian moons and their potential for heat retention.

While four of the five largest moons appeared to be capable of retaining enough heat to create internal oceans, Miranda, the smallest of the five, appeared to lose heat too quickly. The team found the moons—especially Titania and Oberon—may harbor rocky mantles at the core, which could warm the ocean layers.

Advertisement
New analysis suggests that four of Uranus' moons could retain salty oceans.
New analysis suggests that four of Uranus’ moons could retain salty oceans.
Graphic: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Besides the moons’ internal heat, the researchers found that chlorides and ammonia are likely present in these oceans. The substances could act as an antifreeze, keeping the oceans liquid.

Advertisement

Uranus has recently been ogled by several space telescopes, shedding new light on the distant world. Recent imagery from the Hubble Space Telescope showcased a massive white splotch on Uranus, indicating that an ice cap topping the planet may be increasing in size. Just last month, the Webb Space Telescope revealed the gorgeous, dusty rings encircling the planet.

Uranus’ odd tilt, rings, and many moons are just a few of the reasons planetary scientists are keen to send a mission to the planet, which is nearly 2 billion miles from us.

Advertisement

More observations from afar could improve scientists’ understanding of the planet and its moons, but a closeu mission would be even better. Though, first, NASA will have to get its budget in order.

More: It’s Time to Finally Get Our Ass to Uranus