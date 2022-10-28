We’ve got quite a while before the third Venom movie oozes its way on screen, but the goopy anti-hero played by Tom Hardy has made a tentacle-pulled leap forward. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that screenwriter Kelly Marcel will do double-duty as director for Venom 3.



Marcel not only co-wrote the first two Venom movies and collaborated with Hardy on the story for the third film, but has been working with this actor ever since his 2008 film Bronson. She follows original Venom movie director Ruben Fleischer and Let There Be Carnage’s Andy Serkis at the helm of Sony’s flagship title of the Spider-Man-less Spider-Man-Adjacent Movie Universe.

Filming on Venom 3 hasn’t started, but Sony’s Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web movies are both on track to come out in late 2023 and early 2024, respectively. Venom certainly won’t be returning to theaters any earlier than that.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

