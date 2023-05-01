All the News and Reveals From Warhammer Fest 2023

Speaking of swarms of alien monsters trying to rip your guts out, there’s plenty of those in the Tyranid side of Leviathan. Lead by winged Tyranid Prime, the swarms of the Hive Fleet include ginormous monsters like psychic-ability-heavy Neurotyrant, the psychic-eating Psychophage, stealthy assassins called the Von Ryan’s Leapers, artillery monsters called Barbgaunts, and the huge, four-clawed infantry shredder known only as the Screamer-Killer.



If that wasn’t enough, there’s of course a couple of swarms of standard Tyranid infantry—namely, the mainstay Termagants, and Neurogaunts, screening creatures to defend the Tyranid’s psychic support.