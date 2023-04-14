Wonder Man Set Photos Tease the Return of Another Familiar Marvel Face

Melissa Barrera is heading to her Scream 6 directors’ Universal Monsters movie. A new Deadite rises in clips from Evil Dead Rise. Plus, behind the scenes on The Little Mermaid, and wedding bells ring for Archie and Cheryl on Riverdale. Spoilers, away!



Untitled Monster Thriller

Deadline reports Melissa Barrera will re-team with Scream 6 directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on their currently untitled “monster thriller” at Universal. Details on her character are not available at this time.

Hungry Hungry Hippos

According to a new report from Giant Freakin’ Robot, Chris Evans is “in talks” to play the “father” of a young girl planning to free a group of imprisoned hippos in a movie based on Hasbro’s Hungry Hungry Hippos tabletop game.

Elevator Game

Deadline reports Shudder and AMC+ have acquired the streaming rights to Elevator Game, a new supernatural horror movie from Rebekah McKendry. The story follows “socially awkward teenager Ryan, who ingratiates himself into a group of recent high school graduates that run an online web series debunking urban legends to find his sister, who disappeared months earlier, probably while taking the dangerous challenge. Playing the game involves riding the elevator in a specific sequence to invoke a supernatural creature called ‘The 5th Floor Woman.’”

Evil Dead Rise

The newly-minted Deadite, Ellie, continues to terrorize her children in two new clips from Evil Dead Rise.

EVIL DEAD RISE | 2023 | CLIP “Burned Alive” HD

EVIL DEAD RISE | 2023 | CLIP “Good Girl” HD

The Little Mermaid

The cast and crew of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid discuss their attachment to the original in a new featurette.

The Little Mermaid | A World Reimagined

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

A girl in a wolf mask emerges from a mirror to challenge a truant to a scavenger hunt in the trailer for Lonely Castle in the Mirror.

LONELY CASTLE IN THE MIRROR | Official Trailer

Organ Trail

We also have a trailer for the delightfully-named Organ Trail, a new horror-western opening in select theaters tomorrow before its digital release this May 12.

Organ Trail: Exclusive Trailer (2023) Zoé De Grand’Maison, Sam Trammell

Wonder Man

New photos of Ben Kingsley on the set of Wonder Man have leaked online.

American Horror Story: Delicate

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for Delicate, the new season of American Horror Story.

Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her. Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage—except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.

Riverdale

Finally, Archie marries Cheryl in the trailer for “Love & Marriage,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x04 Promo “Love & Marriage” (HD) Season 7 Episode 4 Promo

