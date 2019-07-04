Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

There’s an overwhelming variety of fireworks to help you celebrate the Fourth of July, including staples like burning schoolhouses, Roman candles, and those tiny tanks that roll around and shoot sparks. Those tanks were apparently a childhood favorite of Peter Sripol, who decided to build, and immediately destroy, a gigantic near life-size version now that he’s a responsible adult.

Like the miniature versions, Sripol’s cardboard tank rolls forward when propelled by a bank of rockets in the back, and fires projectiles like rockets and roman candles. But, in an additional grand finale, the tank also completely explodes in a shower of gun powder and pyrotechnics that’s sure to make every American a little extra patriotic today.

Do we have to tell you to absolutely don’t try this at home? Maybe? Ok, do not try this at home. Leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, or in this case, a team of experienced YouTubers who so far have managed to not blow themselves up.