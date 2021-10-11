Adam Warlock is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After teasing the character in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, writer-director James Gunn has cast actor Will Poulter as the powerful hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The rumor began earlier in the day, with Deadline officially breaking the news. It was then confirmed on Twitter by Gunn himself.

Warlock’s debut in Guardians Vol. 3 has never been in doubt. As far back as 2017, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had no problem confirming that. “[Adam Warlock’s arrival] will not be until Guardians 3,” Feige told io9 before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, which was based on the Infinity Gauntlet comics. “Adam is not a part of Infinity War, which of course he is in the comics, but James [Gunn] did always really like Adam Warlock, and our version of Infinity War is the culmination of all the stories we told up to this point.”

Poulter himself has had a rather fascinating story up to this point. He got his start in the Sundance darling Son of Rambow and then played Eustace Scrubb in the third Chronicles of Narnia film, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. From there he starred opposed Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis in We’re The Millers before breaking bad in The Maze Runner. Most famously, he appeared alongside eventually Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant and after that, just started popping up all over in things like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Midsommar, and more.

Playing Adam Warlock though, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel history, is his biggest deal yet. And the inclusion of Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 certainly seems like these characters, under the eye of James Gunn might be wrapping up a trilogy, but there has to be more to come. You don’t just introduce Adam Warlock and not have him really, really make waves.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts filming soon and is set for release May 5, 2023.

