Clockwise from top left: Blue Origin; HBO; Elena Scotti/Gizmodo (Photos: Getty Images, Shutterstock); Dan Kitwood (Getty Images).
This was one heck of a week in the tech and science world. Ridesharing giant Uber finally launched its long-awaited IPO,
which was a major flop, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes asked the Federal Trade Commission to break up the company, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tried his damnedest to convince humanity to colonize the solar system so we can have “a thousand Mozarts” or something, and a new report confirmed that humans are killing off countless species in our boundless greed.
But that wasn’t all Gizmodo got up to this week: We broke the news that former Wikileaks source Chelsea Manning
has been released from jail after her detention for refusing to testify in a federal grand jury, warned you all about the one-ring robocall scam, looked at NASA’s plans to avert doomsday, and listed all the biggest Game of Thrones goofs to commemorate that damn coffee cup. Elsewhere, we looked at a 1,000-year-old psychedelic drug kit, asked whether we’re stuck with the dumb colors we can currently see or there will be new ones, and tracked down why gaming hardware looks so ridiculous.
All this and more, below:
