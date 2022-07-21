Luke Evans join’s Netflix’s new imagining of A Christmas Carol. Jeepers Creepers returns. Plus, another new look at The Munsters, the Quiet Place prequel gets a new release date, and what’s coming on What We Do in the Shadows. Spoilers, away!



A Quiet Place: Day One

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the prequel to A Quiet Place from Pig director Michael Sarnoski has been pushed back to a March 8, 2024 release date.

Next Exit

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Magnet Releasing has acquired North American rights to Next Exit and plans a theatrical release this November. Starring Rahul Kohli, Katie Parker, Rose McIver, Tongayi Chirisa, Tim Griffin, Diva Zappa, Nico Evers-Swindell and Karen Gillan, the film concerns a pair of strangers (Kohli and Parker) taking a road trip across the country to join a paranormal scientist’s (Gillan) successful research into contact with the afterlife.

Next Exit Teaser Trailer (TRIBECA 2022 - RAHUL KOHLI, KATIE PARKER, ROSE MCIVER, KAREN GILLAN)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Netflix has our first look at its new animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring Luke Evans and Olivia Coleman.

The Munsters

A new trailer reveals Rob Zombie’s The Munsters comes to DVD, Blu-ray and digital September 27.

The Munsters | A Rob Zombie Film | Trailer #2

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Jeepers Creepers enjoys a “soft reboot” without the involvement of disgraced creator Victor Salva in the trailer for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn - Official Trailer

Kevin Bacon’s conversion camp attracts a non-binary masked slasher in the trailer for They/Them, co-starring Anna Chlumsky.

They/Them | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Godzilla: The Legendary Series

Variety reports both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have joined the cast of the upcoming Godzilla “Monsterverse” series in undisclosed roles.

Chucky

Unfortunately, Chucky won’t be able to make it to this year’s San Diego Comic Con according to Don Mancini on Twitter. However, a trailer for season two will still release online this Saturday.

What We Do in the Shadows

Nadja hosts an all-girls hunting trip at an isolated cabin in the synopsis for “Pine Barrens,” the August 16 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Nandor and Lazslo air out their differences. On a hunting trip at an isolated cabin, Nadja has a girls’ night, and Guillermo reconnects with his family for the first time in twelve years. Written by Sarah Naftalis; directed by Kyle Newacheck.

[Spoiler TV]

Motherland: Fort Salem

The witches set out to destroy mandatory identification collars in the trailer for “Book Club,” next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Motherland: Fort Salem 3x06 Promo “Book Club” (HD) Final Season

Tuca and Bertie

Tuca and Bertie attend the Leaf Raking Championships in a new clip from next week’s episode.

Tuca and Bertie | S3E4 Sneak Peek: Tuca Wants a Rebound | adult swim

The Girl in the Mirror

The survivor of a bus crash believes she’s being gaslit by her fellow classmates in the trailer for Netflix’s new supernatural horror series, The Girl in the Mirror.

The Girl in the Mirror | Official Trailer | Netflix

School Tales: The Series

Finally, eight Indonesian horror comics are adapted for the screen in the trailer for Netflix’s latest anthology series, School Tales.

School Tales The Series | Official Trailer | Netflix

