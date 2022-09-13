In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Zach Cregger, the writer- director of current horror sensation Barbarian, talks about some of the projects he’d like to work on next. In addition to an original feature he’s been slowly developing, he’s also working on a script that is “set in the DC Universe.” He also said that it was “Batman-adjacent” which helps narrow it down, but not by much.



Now, I don’t know much about IP work in film (I mean, I know a little bit about it) but I do know a lot about fanfiction, and this, Mr. Cregger, is fanfic to the highest degree. Personally, I’m delighted to see spec scripts aired out with such hope and optimism, and more people should write spec scripts just for the hell of it.

Barbarian, the film that Cregger is currently promoting, is an Airbnb horror story that features a double-booked home with a dark secret hidden in the basement. It’s a little bit like Psycho, Get Out, and Mandy all came together and had a baby, raised that baby on AITA Reddit, and then told it that they could have a little murder, as a treat.

Barbarian is currently out in theaters.

